Ariana Grande is currently suing Forever 21 for using a lookalike model to copy scenes from her 7 Rings music video to promote their clothing, after she turned down their offer to be an ambassador.

But now, the One Last Time singer has been accused of doing pretty much the same thing by drag queen Farrah Moan.

Farrah took to Twitter, claiming Ariana’s team paid the designer of a stunning bejeweled corset and choker she wore on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars series four to ‘copy’ her look for the 7 Rings music video.

She shared a side by side comparison of herself and Ariana, and wrote: ‘Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4. (Finally met the designer and got told the Tea).

‘I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho (sic).’

Farrah then shared a GIF of Ariana in the 7 Rings music video, changing some of the lyrics to ‘You like my look? Gee thanks, just stole it.’

The drag queen continued, ‘Last thing ima say on this; the main ppl at fault here are her team. If that queen didnt recreate it, they woulda found someone who would. When ur team makes a mistake, it falls on u. Idc what the lawsuit is really about, her legal team is accusing theft of likeness, image, w/e.

‘But the point is her team also stole. U can attack me all day but it’s not gonna change anything. I can admit I was petty with that gif I posted& I’ll apologize for that but at the end of the day they did what they did. Idc about suing anyone, just needed to put this out there (sic).’

Farrah’s claims come after Ariana began a $10 million (£8.3 million) lawsuit against Forever 21 for ‘using her likeness’ in over 20 ‘unauthorised’ images and clips to promote their clothing and accessories.

Ariana’s lawyers said the brand ‘simply stole [her likeness] by launching a misleading campaign across its website and social media platforms primarily in January and February 2019.’

A rep for Ariana declined to comment when approached by CelebsNow.