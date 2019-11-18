Ariana Grande shares sad news with fans amid ongoing health battle

Ariana Grande has shared some sad news with her fans.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to reveal to her nearly 170 million followers that she has had to cancel the latest show of her Sweetener tour as she is too unwell to perform.

Sharing a video on her story, the Don’t Call Me Angel singer tearfully revealed that she had to cancel the Charlottesville show, saying “It hurts so bad to swallow.

“I unfortunately don’t think I’ll be able to push through tonight, and I’m so sorry.”

Ariana also revealed that she had had to be hooked up to a vitamin IV drip after cancelling the show, taking to Twitter to confirm that her head and throat were ‘literally beyond pounding’.

Before cancelling the performance, the chart topper had shared statement in her Instagram stories, warning fans that she may have to skip the show due to illness.

‘Hi my loves so I’m still very sick,’ she wrote. ‘I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain.

‘I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. I am seeing my doctor and trying my v vest to get better for tomorrow’s show

‘The last thing I would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left. I’m truly cherishing every moment of this… I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.

‘Please take this as a gentle heads up…I don’t want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if God forbid I can’t make the show happen.

‘I’m on all the meds. Getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through. Mum and friends are taking good care of me. Just a scary feeling. Love you with all my heart and will keep you posted.’

Get well soon Ari!