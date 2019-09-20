Ariana Grande’s personal trainer reveals her ultimate fitness secrets

As well as her strict vegan diet, singer Ariana can credit her toned physique to a whole lot of planking and lunges, trainer Harley Pasternak reveals...

If you’ve ever wondered how Ariana Grande maintains her incredible bod, well, now we know.

Because Ariana’s personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, has been spilling the petite singer’s ultimate workout secrets. And guess what? Her routines totally doable.

But before she even thinks about exercise, the 23-year-old makes sure she’s eating healthily, and for Ariana, this means going vegan.

How Ariana Grande really stays so slim…

‘I have been a vegan for the last few years and it has been a great experience for me’, she previously told Mail Online.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Being vegan means Ariana avoids anything made from or with animal products, and instead creates her meals from staples such as sweet potato, raw vegetables like peppers and carrots, and plenty of tofu.

‘Ariana Grande, she’s vegan, and she loves daikon, lotus, adzuki beans – almost like a macrobiotic Japanese [diet],’ Harley says. Oh, and she snacks on TONNES of blueberries.

As well as her strict diet, Ariana says: ‘I try and live a healthy lifestyle; eating right, exercise and sleep are all so important. I try and stay really active all the time. I like to hike when I can and being on stage is a great workout.’

READ MORE: Ariana Grande accused of stealing Drag Race star Farrah Moan’s look amid Forever 21 lawsuit

Harley lists Ariana’s top 3 workout moves, before adding that he likes to give Ariana ‘one exercise a day each day’ and suggesting fans should do ‘five sets of 30 reps’ of each exercise

1. Reverse Lunge

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Step one foot back and drop knee down, before returning to the original position. Repeat by alternating each leg.

2. Pike Plank

Drop down into the plank position and look down at your shoes. As you do so, lift your hips and contract your abs. Then fall back down to a flat position.

3. Superman

Lie face down with your arms and legs extended. Lift your thighs and chest off the ground before going back down. Repeat this up and down movement.