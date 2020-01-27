Ariana Grande pays sweet tribute to her dad at the Grammys

Last night’s Grammys was a big one for Ariana Grande - who performed a special tribute to her father.

Not only was the star nominated for not one, but five awards, but the singer also performed a medley of tracks during the ceremony.

Ariana took to the stage for an outstanding Grammys performance, mashing up her hit songs “imagine,” “7 rings,” and “thank u, next.”

But viewers were in for a special, emotional twist as the 26-year-old singer changed the words in one of her songs to pay tribute to her dad.

During her anthem “thank u, next”, instead of singing “I’ll be thanking my dad/’cause she grew from the drama,” Ariana sung “I’ll be thanking my dad because he is so awesome.”

The small change indicates that the singer has mended her relationship with her father, Edward Butera – which was rocky, following her parents’ divorce.

Speaking to Seventeen magazine back in 2014, Ariana opened up about her relationship with her dad.

During the interview, she said, “It took me so long to be okay with it.

“The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him.

“So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.”

More recent social media posts have suggested that the pair have become close again.

Back in 2019, the singer revealed that her father has spent Thanksgiving with her and her mother, Joan Grande.

But it seemed that wasn’t the only grand(e) gesture Ariana had up her sleeve.

The singer also caused quite a commotion when – at the end of her performance – she slid a ring off her finger and placed it back in a box. Which many fans saw to be a dig at her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.