‘Legendary’ X-Factor star passes away leaving fans devastated

Very sad news...

Former X-Factor star Ariel Burdett, who rose to fame after her shocking audition on the show, has died aged 38.

Ariel appeared on the talent show back in 2008 and was found dead at her home in Leeds on November 12.

A spokesman said: “On November 12, police were called to an address in the Woodhouse area of Leeds where a woman had been found dead.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office was informed. An inquest is due to open on November 27.”

As news of her passing broke, tributes from fans of the ‘legendary’ contestant poured in, many referencing her hilariously controversial audition.

Ariel, real name Amy, is known for clashing with X-Factor judges Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue Cheryl Tweedy and Louis Walsh, telling them, “I am not a number, I am a human being.”

Following criticism from the panel and being told she was “scary” by Cheryl, she went on to instruct them to “shove a bit of metal right up their a**”.

Ariel’s audition footage has raked up millions of views on YouTube since she appeared on the show, causing her to amass a solid online fan base and become a popular meme.

In light of her death, a friend of Ariel reportedly took to Facebook to write, ‘It is with great sadness that I post this, as I have only just found out myself.

‘A some time member of the moot, Amy Burdett aka Arabella Starchild passed to the Summerlands earlier this month.’

Meanwhile, an emotional fan wrote on Twitter, ‘RIP Ariel Burdett, the iconic Holistic Vocal Coach who provided one of the most legendary moments on TV.

‘She was a generalist, not specialist, she was a human being, not a number.

‘Her voice did many things and she will be dearly missed.’

‘Finding out Ariel the holistic vocal coach from X Factor has died has well and truly ruined my year,’ penned another.

‘I actually cannot believe ariel the holistic vocal coach has passed away, possibly the most iconic x factor contestant of all time 🥺,’ chipped in a third.