Ashley Banjo has divided fans over whether he looks like the celebrity singer Pharrell Williams - after posting results from a new photo app craze.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to get the views of his 646k followers on whether he looks like the American singer Pharrell Williams.

He uploaded a snap using the app Gradient, which appears to show which celebrity his face is most likely to morph in to.

He captioned the set of gradual images, “Do we agree? As long as I look as good as him at 50… I’ll take it. Have you lot tried this gradient app? #gradient”

Fans went wild. One wrote, “Omg you kind of do that’s lit man x” another wrote, “You look better than him as you are” and a third put, “If Pharrell Williams used this app does that mean he would look like you?”

Meanwhile others were quick to spot another likeness. One wrote, “More Craig David than Pharrell” and another pointed out, “He’s only 46 but does look incredible.”

Meanwhile American chat show host Jimmy Kimmel was not happy he was likened to Matt Damon. He uploaded his snap with the caption, “Screw you #Gradient”

But his fans agree with the app. “The plot thickens. You’re the same person!” and another wrote, “This is the best thing I have ever seen.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star Scott Disick showed a canny resemblance to Jared Leto, he uploaded his snap and captioned it, “Do I really look like these guys?! Come on #gradient”

A fan wrote, “More so Leto than [Brad] Pitt” and a second put, “Not Brad but you and Jared are twins.”

It’s only a matter of time before the trend catches on with more celebs.

Ashley will soon be getting ready to judge on 2020 Dancing on Ice when it returns in January. He will be joined on the panel by new judge John Barrowman and returning judges Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean.