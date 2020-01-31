Sad news for this former couple...

Pussycat Dolls songstress Ashley Roberts and Strictly Come Dancing Pro Giovanni Pernice confirmed that they have split after over a year together.

The showbiz couple found romance when they met on BBC dance competition Strictly back in 2018, bonding back stage and confirming their relationship with a snap of a New Year’s Eve kiss when the series was over.

Now, Italian dance hunk Giovanni, who also dated TOWIE’s Jess Wright, has announced the couple’s break up with a short Twitter post.

‘@ImAshleyRoberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple,’ he penned, before insisting the ex lovers plan to stay civil.

‘We remain friends and wish each other well for the future,’ he added.

Lots of fans were taken aback by the news, with many sending their condolences.

‘Gio I’m sorry. I hope you’re both ok sending you both all my love,’ wrote one.

‘Oh noooo Giovanni I’m so sorry you made the perfect couple. Wishing you both well and happiness,’ continued another.

Ashley is yet to break her silence on the separation, but seems to have removed all snaps of her and Giovanni from her social media pages.

Giovanni has also seemingly wiped any trace of the romance from his online platforms.

Luckily for Heart radio presenter Ashley, she’ll have the upcoming Pussycat Dolls reunion tour to keep her mind away from heart break.

The red hot blonde showed her ex what he’ll be missing this week as she posed in a seriously racy costume in preparation for the US band’s come back concerts.

Showing off her insanely toned physique in the barely there mesh and PVC body suit, Ashley penned, ‘Are you ready… Dolls🖤.’

Going wild in the comment section, loads of Ashley’s celeb pals gushed over her sizzling body and raunchy attire.

‘Your something else 😍🔥,’ wrote Love Island’s Lucie Donlan, while Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse chipped in, ‘Oh my goodness 🔥friendddddddddddddd you looooooook 🔥🔥🔥.’

Supporting her colleague, Amanda Holden simply left a single flame emoji.