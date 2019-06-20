You have to watch the pair's response

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had the perfect response to a story claiming they were set to divorce.

A US magazine alleged the married couple had broken up, with its cover declaring ‘It’s over!’ between the two.

Firing back at the claims, the couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the real story.

In the video, Ashton , 41, asks his wife, ‘Babe, what’s happening? What’s going on?’

While showing him the cover, Mila replies: ‘It’s over between us.’

Ashton then jokes, ‘Oh my God, what are we going to do?’

When Mila tells him she ‘felt suffocated’, the actor responds, ‘You felt suffocated by me? I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?’

‘Also, I took the kids,’ Mila, 35, deadpans as she reads out the report.

‘You had a very dark secret exposed,’ she continues.

Ashton then asks Mila what the secret is, but she says she doesn’t know.

‘It must have been really dark,’ he responds.

Alongside the clip, the actor added: ‘I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins.

‘For the third time. But who’s counting.’

In the comments section, their pal Dax Shepard joked, ‘DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at MK!!! I want a refund!’

Ashton and Mila, who first met on the set of That 70s Show in 1998, rekindled their romance in 2012 and wed in July 2015.

The private Hollywood pair share kids Wyatt, four, and Dimitri, two.