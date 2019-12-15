The couple are already parents to son Grayson Jax

Congratulations to Aston Merrygold and his fiancée Sarah Lou Richards, who announced they are expecting their second baby!

The couple shared an adorable video on Instagram of a choreographed routine to Pharrell Williams’ hit Happy on Sunday afternoon.

Captioning the post, the JLS singer wrote: ‘So we’ve got something to tell you and the only way to do it is… 3 just became 4 (I really am the luckiest man alive!!!!!!!!) love from the Merrygold family.’

In the video, their 23-month-old son, Grayson Jax, appears at the end of their impressive dance holding up a baby scan. He is also wearing a jumper that reads: ‘I’m going to be a super big brother.’

Sarah admitted that her pregnancy came as a surprise, but was certainly a welcomed one. She said: ‘It was a very pleasant surprise!

‘I felt different for a week, and Aston was away filming. He came back at the end of the week and we took the test and it was a very clear, definite yes.’

She added to OK! magazine: ‘I was quite shocked and it took me a minute to get my head around it because I just wasn’t expecting it.’

The couple announced their engagement on Boxing Day 2018, and Aston admitted in March that they were hoping to wed this year, but it appears their big day has been delayed due to work commitments.

‘We’d like to do it this year. We’ve just been so busy we haven’t had time to organise it before,’ Aston told the Belfast Telegraph in March.

‘In a way, we’d like it to be small and intimate, but you only get married once and we want all our friends to be there and, of course, the boys from JLS, so it will be an occasion. Family and friends keep asking us when we’re going to set a date.’

Congratulations Aston and Sarah Lou!