The ex-Disney star alleged she had been threatened by a hacker

Bella Thorne has leaked a series of nude photos of herself that she says a hacker had threatened to release.

The former Disney actress, 21, alleged a hacker had sent her her own photos as well as those of other famous stars and threatened to share them online.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bella posted screen grabs of messages that contained her topless photos.

‘I’m putting this out because it’s my decision,’ she wrote.

In a lengthy statement, Bella added that she posted her pictures to ‘reclaim her power’.

She said, ‘For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.

’He has sent me multiple nude photos of other celebs, he won’t stop with me or them he will just keep going.’

She added, ‘I’m putting this out because it’s my decision now you don’t get to take yet another thing from me. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will.’

In a second post, she tweeted: ‘F**k u and the power u think you have over me.

‘I’m gonna write about this in my next book.’

Bella also said she had contacted the FBI over the threats.

Meanwhile, the actress recently split from her rapper ex-boyfriend Mod Sun following two years together, though the pair didn’t rule out a reconciliation in the future.

The former couple spent a year in a polyamorous relationship, with Bella previously telling the New York Post: ‘It’s definitely really intriguing and quite beautiful that you can open yourself up to have this kind of fluid relationship between three or four or five or however many people.’