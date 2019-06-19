'Shame on you'

Bella Thorne has hit back at Whoopi Goldberg after the actress slammed the Disney star for taking naked pictures.

Former child star Bella took to Twitter earlier this week to share topless photographs of herself, in response to a hacker who she claimed was threatening to leak the revealing images.

Taking to Twitter, the 21-year-old ex Disney Channel actress explained that she was leaking the pictures by her own will to ‘reclaim her power’ from the person who had access to them.

She said, ‘For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.

‘I’m putting this out because it’s my decision now you don’t get to take yet another thing from me. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will.’

The drama was later discussed on US panel show, The View, where movie star Whoopi Goldberg criticised Bella for taking the photos in the first place.

The 63-year-old bluntly announced: ‘Listen, if you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are, you don’t take nude pictures of yourself.

‘When they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff. So, whether it’s one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud, and it’s available to any hacker who wants it. If you don’t know that in 2019, that this is an issue … you don’t get to do that.’

The TV personality continued: ‘But you cannot be surprised that someone has hacked you. Especially if you have stuff on your phone, that’s why they’re hacking you.’

Having seen the footage, Bella took to Instagram to hit back at Whoopi’s opinion, sharing a series of videos while in tears, in which she can be heard saying: ‘I hope you’re happy. I really do, I hope you’re so fucking happy, because I can only imagine all of the kids who have their shit released and then they commit suicide.

‘You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation. I don’t really wanna go on The View anymore because I don’t really wanna be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.’

Continuing the angry rant, she added: ‘Shame. On. You. Whoopi. Shame on you. And shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.’

She then claimed that Whoopi was making a very controversial comparision, adding: ‘Saying if you take a sexy photo then it basically deserves to get leaked, like, don’t be surprised at all and don’t feel sorry for yourself. So, if I go out to a party drinking and I wanna dance on the dance floor, do I deserve to be raped too? Because to me, I see those two things as really f*****g similar.’