The Saturdays singer's ex-husband has now remarried

Ben Foden has previously admitted he cheated on Una Healy during their six years of marriage.

And the rugby player has now begged his ex wife – with whom he shares Aoife, seven and Tadhg, four – for forgiveness.

Speaking to The Sun, Ben said, ‘I hope Una will forgive me.

‘I made the biggest mistake and the most stupid mistake you can make in a relationship.’

However, although he admits he cheated, Ben insisted that wasn’t the only reason he and Una ended their marriage, claiming they’d been struggling ‘behind closed doors’.

He continued, ‘We seemed like a perfect match but people never know what happens behind closed doors. I think it’s safe to say that Una and I were struggling for a number of years.

‘Me doing what I did was the final nail in the coffin.’

Ben and Una split in July 2018, and Ben – who is about to star on Celebrity X Factor – stunned everyone when he announced he’d got married to New Yorker Jackie Belanoff Smith just over a year later, in August 2019, especially as they’d only met on Tinder less than a month before.

Announcing the news at the time, Ben said, ‘This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another. The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person – as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty.

‘But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.

‘People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?’

He added, ‘The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.’