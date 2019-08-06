Una Healy’s ex-husband Ben Foden confirms he’s MARRIED new girlfriend Jackie Belanoff Smith

Congratulations are in order...

Ben Foden, Una Healy’s ex-husband, has confirmed rumours that he tied the knot with new girlfriend Jackie Belanoff Smith.

The dad-of-two, who’s relocated to New York for work, revealed the happy news on his Instagram account, with pictures of him with his new wife at their ceremony in Nantucket, in the US.

Writing in the caption, he revealed the pair actually decided to tie the knot after only two weeks together.

He wrote: ‘This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another.

‘The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person – as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty.

‘But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait? 🤷🏻♂️ ‘.

Ben then goes on to add that Una actually gave him her blessing, before gushing about his new wife.

‘The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing’, he added.

‘Life is short and you only get one and it’s worth living. Jackie is the greatest human being I’ve ever come across – she’s beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on. 😊 She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can’t wait to explore with her. ‘

Ben and Una announced they had split back in June 2018, after six years of marriage.

The 34-year-old later admitted to have been unfaithful in an interview with the Guardian.

He said back in February: ‘At the moment anything that’s published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so because I was the one who committed adultery.’