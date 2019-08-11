Ben married girlfriend Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks

Ben Foden reunited with his daughter Aoife, seven, and son Tadhg, four, just one week after his whirlwind wedding to girlfriend Jackie Belanoff Smith.

The former husband of The Saturdays singer Una Healy shared a sweet video of his homecoming where he cradled his little girl in his arms before panning out to show his son playing with a toy.

Making reference to his shock wedding, Ben – who has relocated to New York for work – joked that ‘this Saturday is a little different from the last’ as he covered the clip with an array of captions.

He also said: ‘The only thing that matters is family.’

Ben confirmed earlier this week that he had tied the knot with Jackie, confirming his happy news on Instagram with pictures of him with his new wife at their ceremony in Nantucket, in the US.

Writing in the caption, he revealed the pair actually decided to tie the knot after only two weeks together.

He wrote: ‘This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another.

‘The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person – as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty.

‘But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait? 🤷🏻♂️ ‘.

Ben then goes on to add that Una actually gave him her blessing, before gushing about his new wife.

‘The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing’, he added.

Ben and Una announced they had split back in June 2018, after six years of marriage.