Beyoncé hints at some totally huge news with this cryptic Instagram snap

Please let this be true 🙏

Beyoncé fans are convinced that the music icon has hinted at some seriously massive news with a cryptic post on Instagram.

The Grammy winning pop star took to the social media site after attending the Golden Globes last week, showing off a series of shots from the lavish star studded event.

Looking phenomenal in a plunging black and gold gown complete with huge puff sleeves and a pair of glistening diamond earrings, the Single Ladies songstress posed for the arty photos.

It’s one particular pic that got her fans talking though, in which she can be seen leaning across a table sipping from a martini glass.

This left tonnes of her followers guessing that the music legend is set to feature in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die, which will be released on the 3rd of April.

Fans reckon Bey will be singing the opening track to the long awaited spy film, hence the slurp of 007’s (played by Daniel Craig) favourite beverage- a martini. Shaken not stirred, obvs.

Previous performer’s who have taken on the Bond theme tune include Adele, who belted Skyfall, Sam Smith with Writing’s On The Wall and Madonna with Die Another Day.

Over on Twitter, one fan speculated, ‘She’s not gonna get away with it this time… BEYONCÉ JAMES BOND THEME CONFIRMED.’

‘Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since her 2018 Coachella set when she sampled the theme tune during Don’t Hurt Yourself,’ pointed out another.

Making another good point, a third chipped in, ‘What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it’s less than three months before the movie yet we still don’t know who are singing the songs.’

Some were more sceptical though, trying to shut down the social media rumours.

‘For the love of everything just because Beyonce had a Martini doesn’t mean she’s gonna sing the new James Bond theme…..!!!!’