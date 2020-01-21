Wow 🔥🔥🔥

Beyoncé has thanked her fans for their support on her new Ivy Park clothing range in the most sexy way.

The global singing sensation’s latest line in collaboration with sports brand Adidas went on sale earlier this week, sending the Beyhive into a frenzy.

The Ivy Park brand was initially launched in 2016 alongside high street fashion brand Topshop, but was reimagined by Beyoncé and Adidas for the 2020 re-release.

After fans scrambled to get their hands on the limited edition items, Beyoncé took to social media to show her gratitude.

Sharing a video of herself baring her killer legs and prancing around in the sporty, maroon and orange themed pieces.

Banging out her iconic dancing skills, the Grammy winning star sizzled as she proudly posed up a storm in her personally designed outfits.

Captioning the upload, she wrote, ‘I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online.

‘All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B.’

Despite Queen Bey’s thanks, some of her Instagram followers were left far from pleased, after the range was released a day early, on the 17th of January rather than the 18th as promised.

Many bombarded her social media page with complaints, expressing their disappointment.

‘Really upset that I’m trying to purchase and everything is sold out😢!!!!! I was waiting for this day!!!!! Very disappointed Yonce fan,’ complained one.

‘I got my release link to purchase today and everything I mean everything was sold out already ! How if it hasn’t launched yet? Soooo crushed I can’t wait to rock this line but it’s all gone😢😢😢😢😢😢,’ wrote another confused commenter.