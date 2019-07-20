Beyonce and Jay Z turned up 90 minutes late to the premiere

Superstar Beyonce upstaged Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and broke royal protocol at last weekend’s Lion King premiere by turning up late, it’s been reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a host of A List stars at Sunday’s event in London, and happily posed for pictures with the US power couple.

However, it’s been reported that behind the scenes tensions were’ high’ for advisors.

Beyonce is said to have broken royal protocol because she arrived after Harry and Meghan had got there.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Beyoncé share hug and kiss on The Lion King red carpet as they and husbands Prince Harry and Jay Z finally meet

According to The Sun, Beyonce was late because she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. The Drunk In Love star was wearing a striking gold Nguyem Cong Tri creation, however while getting ready at her London hotel her team noticed a tear in it.

Determined to wear the dress, a seamstress had to be called in to repair the stunning design and the delay meant Beyonce and Jay Z turned up 90 minutes late to the premiere held in Leicester Square.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Still, the pair’s late arrival didn’t seem to faze the Duke and Duchess who gave them a warm greeting, while Beyonce could be heard saying, ‘We love you guys.’

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James decoded what their behaviour during the greeting meant.

Analysing the moment, she explained that it looked as though Beyonce sees herself on equal terms with Meghan.

Judi said: ‘These two greet one another with a ritual that defines them as warm friends.

‘Meghan performs a head tilt of friendly recognition as she gets to Beyoncé in the line up, then announces and instigates the embrace by raising her left hand up.’

For the premiere, which was Meghan’s second public outing since welcoming baby Archie in May, the Duchess opted to wear a chic Jason Wu dress, reported to cost $4,343.