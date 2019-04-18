Billie is living it up in Dubai!

Newlywed Billie Faiers is enjoying yet another luxurious getaway with her husband and children and has taken to social media to share a series of stunning snaps with fans.

The TV personality, 29, and her husband Greg Shepherd, 33, jetted off to Dubai last week, with four-year-old Nelly and two-year-old Arthur in tow, for another sun soaked family vacay.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ MORE: Sam Faiers and sister Billie make surprising surgery claims as they open up on ‘changing faces’ since TOWIE

The former TOWIE star has been treating fans to plenty of mega glam holiday pics throughout the trip, including a sizzling shot as she posed in a tiny white bikini during a blissful looking day at the beach.

Standing in the pristine sand under the shade of a palm tree, Billie can be seen sporting a pair of large, round sunglasses, an embellished white kaftan and a chic matching headband alongside the revealing two-piece.

Captioning the enviable photo, the bronzed babe simply penned: ‘Beach Please ☀️💙🐚🙋🏼.’

Meanwhile, Billie’s fans were quick to shower her with compliments over the idyllic pic, with one writing: ‘You look absolutely gorgeous,’ and another added: ‘Looking good boo.’

Later, the blonde bombshell uploaded an adorable post where she and hubby Greg can be seen cosying up to one another in front of the camera for date night.

With Billie dressed in a glitzy white mini dress and a pair of heels and Greg looking smart in a pale blue shirt, the just-married couple look as loved up as ever.

Despite the sweet, couple moment, Billie’s Instagram followers were focussing their attention on her rather peachy looking bottom.

Fellow TOWIE pal Fearne McCann made sure to compliment her bestie on her asset, penning the cheeky comment: ‘Oh hey bootay 🍑🍑🍑.,’ meanwhile adoring hub Greg chimed in with the bum appreciation, simply adding: ‘Bootay.’