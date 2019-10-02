Goals!

Billie Faiers wowed fans as she took to Instagram to share an utterly stunning holiday snap.

Posing with her back to camera in a stylish spotty swimsuit and a chic sunhat complete with a pink ribbon, the former TOWIE babe gazed off of a balcony over looking some jaw dropping scenery.

The mum-of-two spent this week vacationing in Ibiza with her husband Greg Shepherd. Captioning the gorgeous upload, she explained that the sun soaked getaway was an anniversary surprise from her beau.

She wrote, “There’s no place I’d rather be ✨✨✨ @gregory_shep you continue to surprise me every year ❤️ I love you ❤️ #happyanniversary.”

Responding to the heartfelt message, Greg took to the comment section, swooning:, “😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 beauty queen swear your getting better with age.”

Plenty of The Mummy Diaries star’s adoring fans chipped in to agree with Greg’s cute statement.

“Ya she is xx,” one wrote, while a second added, “you lucky fella 👍,” and a third wrote, “The best couple ever!!! 👌💕.”

Later, Billie took to social media again to gush over her hubby some more, penning an lovey-dovey message to him in honour of their celebrations.

Beside a beautiful photo of the two of them grinning on an Ibizan beach, she wrote, “8 years together ❤️ @gregory_shep … I look forward to laughing with you, bugging you 😆 and making memories together with our beautiful babies for the rest of our lives ❤️ #happyanniversary.”

Aw!

Naturally, plenty of Billie and Greg’s celebrity pals made sure to wish them well in light of the special day.

Fellow TOWIE girl Lydia Bright said, “Happy anniversary 💗,” and Essex lady Fearne McCann added, “Happy anni darlings 😍💗.”