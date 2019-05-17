The Essex gal's body has changed over the years...

With former TOWIE star Billie Faiers celebrating her wild Ibiza hen do and a luxurious Maldivian wedding all in the space of eight months, something that can’t go unnoticed is the mum-of-two’s unreal bikini body, showcased in the countless snaps from the lavish vacays.

Of course, Bil has had a fab figure ever since she hit our screens back in 2011, but it seems the 29-year-old certainly wasn’t slacking at the gym in the run up to her sun soaked nuptials!

From curvy TOWIE gal to super-slim beach babe, take a look at Billie’s body transformation…

Flashback to 2011 when Billie first made her appearance on TOWIE, teaming up with younger sister Sam to take Essex by storm.

Sporting a bleached blonde bob and super accentuated assets, a then 22-year-old Billie was part of the OG TOWIE cast.

Aw! In 2012 Billie and hubby Greg Shepherd began their romance. In this snap the pair can be seen enjoying a night out as a pair, with Billie still rocking a more curvy figure in a classic LBD.

The pitter-patter of little feet!

By 2014 a big-bumped Billie and businessman Greg were expecting their first baby, Nelly.

Taking a break from life as a new mum, Billie jetted off to Tenerife with the TOWIE cast in 2015.

Flaunting her post-pregnancy bod, she confidently sported a series of all white summer ensembles.

It’s 2017 and Billie has another bun in the oven! Glowing her way through pregnancy, the yummy mummy showed off her bump containing baby Arthur.

Having been engaged to Greg since 2014, Billie finally flew off to Ibiza last year for her long awaited hen do, looking like she’d undergone a total body overhaul.

Show casing her slim line physique, Bil treated fans to plenty of swimsuit snaps as she partied in the sunshine.

Wedding bells! Billie and Greg tied the knot in May this year and they didn’t do it by halves, reportedly spending thousands on jetting their guests to a luxury resort in the Maldives for the lavish ceremony .

Billie was sure to share lots more beach pics showing off her petite frame as well as some utterly stunning snapshots of the big day.