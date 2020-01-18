Billie Faiers has been joined by her sister Sam and their mum Sue for a surprise trip to New York, but the girls’ holiday didn’t exactly get off to the smoothest start.

Billie – who turned 30 earlier this week – labelled staff on board their British Airways flight “fun-sucking” after they were told to keep the noise down.

She told her 2.1 million Instagram followers, “I would like to say a huge thankyou to some of the staff @british_airways at the airport… however… since being on the plane someone has complained because me my mum and sister have been laughing… yes laughing… how dare we on our way to New York… anyhow that fun sucker (ba staff) from @british_airways told us to ‘keep the noise down’… please honey are we not aloud to laugh these days ??”

While Billie was clearly riled at not being allowed to laugh in first class, online users were outraged at the Faiers sisters’ behaviour, with one saying, “You can’t buy class.”

Another simply said, “No consideration for other passengers clearly.”

It’s not the first time Billie’s family have caused havoc for airlines after her step-dad, Dave Chatwood, was kicked off his flight to the Maldives for being too drunk and almost missed Billie’s wedding.

Dave, 65, later revealed he’s a nervous flyer and sunk a bottle of wine and two sleeping tablets prior to the flight to settle his nerves.

Meanwhile the whole thing was being filmed for The Mummy Diaries and Billie was frantically panicking about him missing her nuptials to Greg Shepherd.

“Dad decides to take two sleeping pills and a whole load of alcohol. Selfish,” she said. “More than anything I feel so frustrated for him. He’s not going to experience this.”

Thankfully he did make it.

Sam and Billie have always had a close friendship and that was more than evident on Billie’s birthday when Sam arranged a surprise bash and a trip to NYC.

Paying tribute to her “1 in a billion” sister, Sam said, “Happy 30th to the most incredible big sister a girl could ever ask for. You’re 1 in a billion. I’m so happy I have you in my life. We have shared the BEST memories together.

“You’re the funniest person I know (fact! She’s actually hilarious) the best auntie to Paul & Rosie, always so kind and generous. Sometimes a little crazy and your heart is sooo big.”

We’re feeling the love!