Binky Felstead reveals she’s found love with secret boyfriend Max Darnton

The former Made In Chelsea star has been keeping the new relationship under wraps since the start of the year.

But now she’s finally ready to spill! The 29-year-old reality TV star told Hello! magazine that she met businessman Max Darnton, 30, at Soho Farmhouse members’ club at the beginning of this year.

‘I was at the bar ordering cocktails,’ she explained. ‘And Max came up to me and said, “So how are you, what do you do?” And the first thing I said was, “I’m a mum!”

‘I was so nervous about him not knowing that I had a child, so I wanted to get it out there before he asked me any questions, just to see if he was going to run off or not,’ she explained.

‘But his reply was, “OK… And?” That was so nice and put me really at ease right away’

‘India is amazing,’ Max added. ‘I look at them both together and it’s really sweet. They have an incredible relationship.’

Binky shares daughter India with former Made In Chelsea co-star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson. The on-off couple split last September.

India turned two in June, celebrating the big day with a unicorn birthday cake and a trip to Peppa Pig World. ‘Safe to say she’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me and safe to say I will never stop worrying ever again!!’ Binky wrote on Instagram, adding that she ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of her ‘gorgeous little human’.

While Binky says she didn’t expect to meet somebody else so soon, she admits she feels ‘incredibly lucky’ to have met her new man.

And it sounds like the feeling’s mutual. ’We’re both very different but equally as driven and ambitious,’ Max told the magazine. ‘We find each other funny – not many people do – and it’s completely natural and chilled. I feel very lucky to have met her. We really connect. I feel settled.’

So settled in fact, that they’re already looking for ‘a big house in London’ together – ‘with a garden for India, and so that Max can get a dog,’ Binky adds.