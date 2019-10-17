The Hollywood couple also hinted at their baby's gender

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have finally confirmed they’ve had their third child with a very cute picture.

The Deadpool actor shared a picture of himself and his Gossip Girl actress wife cradling their newborn, who US Weekly reports is two months old.

In the picture, the couple – who have been married since 2012 – are seen standing in a forest in Canada, gazing into each other’s eyes with their baby in the middle although the face is hidden .

Ryan may have actually confirmed his new baby’s gender as well, as he and Blake already have two daughters, Inez, three, and James, four, and he failed to mention a son in his tweet.

He wrote: “I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY.

“I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.”

Blake first revealed she was pregnant back in May, when she showed off her bump at the LA premiere of Ryan’s film, Detective Pikachu.

She and Ryan have been notoriously private about their relationship and family over the years.

They only stepped out as a family for the first time in December 2016 – when James was already nearly two – for Ryan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Blake told Marie Clare in 2016 that it is important for her to raise her children out of the spotlight.

She said: “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had because then we’d feel really selfish.”

And Blake has previously spoken about why she thinks she and Ryan work so well as a couple – and it’s that she treats him like one of her girlfriends.

She explained: “In other relationships, if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, ‘Hey, this is what he did – what should I do?

“Whereas with him [Ryan], we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend.”