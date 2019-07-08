Body language expert notices tension between the ‘fab four’ at Archie’s christening

Georgia Farquharson

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had Archie christened at Windsor Caste

TAGS:

All eyes were on Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as he was christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday, but did you spot his Aunt and Uncle – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looking ‘sour’ at the celebration?

A body language expert has analysed Kate, 37, and William, 37, in the photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look proud as punch to be celebrating their son’s baptism with 25 of their closest friends and family, Harry’s brother and his wife look far from pleased to be there.

In fact, according to Judi James Kate looks ‘ready to flee’ as she appears tense next to the new parents.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

View this post on Instagram

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

After noting how close Meghan and Harry are sat with baby Archie, Judi pointed out the distance between Kate and the pair.

Judi said: ‘With a very relaxed and jolly-looking Camilla down one end of this pose, Kate sits at the other looking oddly self-diminished and prim, with her arms pulled into her torso and a part-smile on her face.

‘Given all the rift rumours the rather ‘ready to flee’ tension in her pose could be seen as awkwardness but it could also show a desire to lower her own status signals and not upstage the happy couple.’

READ MORE: KATE MIDDLETON PAYS TRIBUTE TO DIANA AT ARCHIE’S CHRISTENING

It comes just weeks after rumours of a rift shocked the palace. And William’s body language does little to dispel rumours either, according to Judi.

‘The formal pose shows all the royals looking relaxed and happy apart from a rather over-formal William in a self-protective barrier pose and Kate looking as though she’s determined to not upstage the couple and their first baby.’

And Judi wasn’t the only one to pick up on the ‘awkward’ signals. One royal fan tweeted: ‘That’s definitely a forced smile from our Kate.’

 

While another commented: ‘It was Archie’s christening but I wish that William and Kate hadn’t come. What an unhappy awkward couple. Couldn’t they even pretend to be happy to be there.’

Archie was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle – in front of the likes of Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The newborn’s godparents were also present, although their identities remain secret.