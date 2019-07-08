The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had Archie christened at Windsor Caste

All eyes were on Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as he was christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday, but did you spot his Aunt and Uncle – Kate Middleton and Prince William – looking ‘sour’ at the celebration?

A body language expert has analysed Kate, 37, and William, 37, in the photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look proud as punch to be celebrating their son’s baptism with 25 of their closest friends and family, Harry’s brother and his wife look far from pleased to be there.

In fact, according to Judi James Kate looks ‘ready to flee’ as she appears tense next to the new parents.

After noting how close Meghan and Harry are sat with baby Archie, Judi pointed out the distance between Kate and the pair.

Judi said: ‘With a very relaxed and jolly-looking Camilla down one end of this pose, Kate sits at the other looking oddly self-diminished and prim, with her arms pulled into her torso and a part-smile on her face.

‘Given all the rift rumours the rather ‘ready to flee’ tension in her pose could be seen as awkwardness but it could also show a desire to lower her own status signals and not upstage the happy couple.’

It comes just weeks after rumours of a rift shocked the palace. And William’s body language does little to dispel rumours either, according to Judi.

‘The formal pose shows all the royals looking relaxed and happy apart from a rather over-formal William in a self-protective barrier pose and Kate looking as though she’s determined to not upstage the couple and their first baby.’

And Judi wasn’t the only one to pick up on the ‘awkward’ signals. One royal fan tweeted: ‘That’s definitely a forced smile from our Kate.’

Archie was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle – in front of the likes of Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The newborn’s godparents were also present, although their identities remain secret.