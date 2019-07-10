The Hollywood actor contacted his ex behind the scenes

Brad Pitt ‘reached out’ to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston after splitting from Angelina Jolie – despite previously criticising his marriage to the Friends star.

Despite saying that being married to Jennifer had given him a ‘dull life’, it’s now being reported that she listened to the 55-year-old actor as he apologised for his ‘hurtful comment’.

A source told Us Weekly that shortly after filing for divorce from Angelina, Brad turned to Jennifer and told her that he was having difficulties coping with the stresses of the split from his second wife.

The source went on to say that Brad and Jennifer took the opportunity to reminisce and talk about favourite times from the past.

It didn’t rekindle any romance and the pair agreed to remain friends, as they recalled how they tried to keep out of the spotlight during the ’90s.

It was a time which proved one of the more challenging periods of Brad’s life and in an interview with Parade magazine, he revealed he had turned to drugs as part of his coping mechanism.

Brad revealed: ‘I started to get sick of myself sitting on the couch, holding a joint, hiding out, it started feeling pathetic.

‘It became clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself.’

He also went on to say that the marriage was ‘something that it wasn’t’ before giving a gushing apology after he faced a huge backlash from fans.

Brad said: ‘Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly.’

Then he explained that their failed marriage was mostly his fault. ‘The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself — and that, I am responsible for,’ Pitt explained.

Brad and Angelina’s divorce is still being finalised as the pair continue to disagree about the exact details of their divorce.