Bradley Cooper has ‘manipulative’, ‘mean’ and ‘cocky’ side claims his ex wife

Bradley and ex wife Jennifer were married for a matter of months

Bradley Cooper’s ex wife Jennifer Esposito has claimed the actor has a ‘manipulative’ and ‘mean’ side.

Jennifer, who was married to the movie star, 44, from 2006 and 2007, made the explosive claims in her autobiography, Jennifer’s Way.

In the book, she penned that an unnamed ex was ‘arrogant and a master manipulator’ and although she did not mention Bradley by name, the time frame she writes about coincides with when she was with him, according to New York Daily News.

The 46-year-old actress described her ex as ‘funny, smart, cocky’, claiming that she didn’t ‘necessarily find him that attractive’ when they first met but they quickly became a couple.

She also recalls being asked out by the mystery man and ignoring ‘an entire marching band squad of red flags’ saying she didn’t think the romance would pan out.

She and Bradley married in December of 2006 only to split months later in May 2007.

Describing the break up, she writes that it happened ‘abruptly, rudely, and with the exact callousness that I’d come to expect from him.’

Bradley recently split from his girlfriend of four years, Irina Shayk, 33, following rumours he had become romantically involved with co-star Lady Gaga, also 33, during the filming for smash hit movie, A Star Is Born.

Russian model Irina, with whom Bradley shares two-year-old daughter, Lea, is also said to have found her former flame ‘emotionally distant’ during production of the film.

Despite the speculation, a source revealed that Gaga is ‘devastated to have been dragged into this split, and so publicly.’

Speaking to Grazia, the insider added: ‘She feels it’s outshining the work they did on the movie, which is the last thing either of them wanted. Gaga doesn’t want to be seen as the other woman.’

They continued to say that the close pals are not holding back on their friendship and are planning to carry on as they were.

‘They’re adamant it should be maintained because what they built with the film and their relationship is precious.’