The pair called it quits following four years together

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk remain on friendly terms and have no plans to date following their split, according to US sources.

The Hollywood actor, 44, and model, 33, recently separated after four years together.

Despite calling time on their relationship amid speculation his friendship with Lady Gaga played a role in the split, the pair remain on good terms.

‘They are 100 percent on the same page about making sure their daughter is happy and well cared for,’ a source said.

The source added to ET, ‘Both have time-consuming jobs and sharing custody of their daughter will be the best situation for all of them. Dating right now isn’t a priority for either of them, their focus is their daughter and their careers.’

The insider also mentioned his relationship with Gaga, saying: ‘The breakup has been consuming and jumping back into a relationship at this point is not Bradley’s first priority, but he and Gaga have a deep friendship.

‘Bradley and Gaga hope to work together again and their friends believe, for the time being, they are co-stars and great friends.’

It comes just a few days after it was reported Gaga was left ‘devastated’ after being dragged into Bradley and Irina’s split.

Speaking to Grazia, an insider spilled: ‘She feels it’s outshining the work they did on the movie, which is the last thing either of them wanted. Gaga doesn’t want to be seen as the other woman.’

The pop diva was also recently subject to heckling from fans during a performance in Las Vegas, with one audience member asking where Bradley was.

According to The Sun, the award-winning musician hit back at the taunts, telling the crowd: ‘Be kind or f**k off.’