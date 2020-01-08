Rochelle Humes has finally reacted to news that her little sister, Sophie Pipier, has joined the cast of winter Love Island.

21-year-old Sophie’s family and friends confirmed the announcement on Instagram, writing, “YOU GUESSED IT! Our girl Soph is heading to Cape Town for Winter @loveIsland. We are all so excited! Who’s going to be watching on Sunday and joining Team Soph!?”

And This Morning regular, Rochelle, confirmed she’ll be supporting Sophie in South Africa, saying, “Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper!”

Even Rochelle’s husband Marvin got involved and made a cheeky dig at his wife for “making” him watch the hit ITV2 show: “Is this how far @rochellehumes will go to make me watch Love Island?! Good luck Soph.”

So with Rochelle keen for Sophie to bring home a “keeper” – what is the medical PA from Essex looking for?

She wants a man who is “kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously.”

“I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes,” Sophie added. “I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they’re not.”

Rochelle’s little sis said she can also take a while to warm up to people. “It takes me a while to like someone, but when I do like someone I really like them.”

Winter Love Island kicks off on Sunday January 12 at 9pm but it won’t be usual host Caroline Flack at the helm. Instead, Laura Whitmore – the girlfriend of voiceover man Iain Sterling – will be taking the reigns after Caroline stepped down following assault charges last month.

Last month, the 40-year-old pled not-guilty to the assault charges following an incident with boyfriend Lewis Burton at her home.

Speaking at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, Prosecutor Katie Weiss said, “At 5.25am on the 12 December he (Lewis Burton) made an allegation against his girlfriend Caroline Flack.

“Police then made their way to the address. Police then knocked on the door eight minutes later and it was opened by both of them. Both were covered in blood.

“And in fact one of the police officers likened the scene to a horror movie.”

Caroline made the decision to step down from the upcoming series of Love Island prior to the hearing, in order “not to detract attention”.

She added, “While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”