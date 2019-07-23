It’s the Toxic star's first official red carpet appearance in more than a year

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari have sparked engagement rumours following a rare appearance at a Hollywood film premiere yesterday.

The pop star and Sam, who started dating in late 2016, posed for pictures on the red carpet at the LA premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

As well as her pearly whites, Brit was also flashing a brand new rock on her ring finger.

Mum-of-two Britney, 37, shared a series of snaps from the event on her Instagram page, writing: ‘Our first premiere.’

It marked the Toxic star’s first official red carpet appearance in more than a year.

The pair are yet to comment on the rumours, but they did look happier than ever as they kissed and cuddled in front of the cameras.

Personal trainer Sam is said to have been the singer’s rock when she checked into a mental health treatment facility earlier this year.

A source told E! News at the time: ‘Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney’s life that they will have to adjust to right now.’

Britney, who was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, also addressed the rumours surrounding her health, telling fans: ‘I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!

‘Wow!!! There’s rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said.’

‘I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me.’