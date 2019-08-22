Britney Spears confesses ‘you never know who to trust’ as she admits being ‘lonely’ in heartbreaking post

'You never know who to trust...'

Britney Spears is no stranger to crazy world of celebrity and the effect that it can have upon mental health – think back to 2007.

But it seems that no matter how used to it she is, she just can’t escape it.

This week the Oops!… I did it again Singer shared a heartbreaking post with her 22.6 million Instagram followers, detailing her loneliness, mental health struggles and small circle of friends.

She shared a poignant post that read: ‘Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.’

Alongside the caption: ‘Living in LA is such as trip!!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake.

‘I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!!’

She then went on to comment on the trolling that she receives online, writing: ‘It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes…. so I simply choose not to look anymore…’

Before finally ending with: ‘let the clever haters do what they do best…. hate!!!’

The post was met with thousands of comments from fans supporting the star.

One wrote: ‘For every hater there are a million who truly *LOVE* you! 💘 Always know that.✨’

While another commented: ‘The Britney army always has your back!!!!!!!! We LOVE YOU.’

A third added: ‘I hate to read this. You’ve always spread happiness and love, you should receive the same. We love you Brit, stay strong and patient.’

The post follows the singer cancelling her Las Vegas residency, which was supposed to start in February, and announcing an ‘indefinite work hiatus’ as she checked into a rehab clinic.

It is thought that her mental health spiralled when her Dad, Jamie, fell seriously ill.

After her infamous breakdown in 2007 her Dad became in control of her finances and the conservator of her affairs. But since he became ill, Brit has been involved in a court battle to settle this.

We hope things look up for Britney soon!

Words by Ari Longson.