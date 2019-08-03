They've called it quits

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner have split just a year after their fairytale wedding.

The DJ and The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, and blogger, 30, had been together for six years.

Last June, they wed in Bali in front of their closest friends and family – although Brody’s dad Caitlyn Jenner was a no-show.

Confirming their split, the pair’s representatives said in a statement: ‘Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.’

Proving there’s no bad blood, the former couple are still following each other on social media and continue to like each other’s snaps.

According to US sources, the pair’s relationship had been rocky for years and things only got worse when they started filming The Hills reboot earlier this year.

A source told PEOPLE: ‘Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them.’

They added: ‘It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming, but then moved back in. Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage. And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.’

Meanwhile, a second source claimed the split was largely down to the fact Kaitlynn wanted kids.

‘They butted heads over that constantly. Kaitlynn really wants to be a mom and never swayed from that. She thought Brody was change his mind, but he didn’t,’ they said.

The former couple lived together in Malibu and have a rescue dog named Shoey.