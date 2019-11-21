The soap star bravely opened up about her post-baby bod

Getting into your pre-pregnancy clothes is a daunting prospect for most mums, and Brooke Vincent has revealed that she had to cancel her first night out since giving birth because nothing fit her.

The Coronation Street star, who gave birth to her son Mexx with boyfriend Kean Bryan four weeks ago, took to Instagram to tell her followers how she was feeling.

She said, “Tonight I was supposed to look completely different, I was supposed to be dressed up, hair and make up done ready to eat some nice food and maybe have my first cocktail in 11 months with Kean.

READ MORE: Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent opens up about fitness transformation: ‘I had two McDonald’s last weekend!’

“Our first time away from Mexx for an hour or two, instead I look like this.

“I look like this because I naively thought that 4 weeks after my baby I would be in all my old clothes looking exactly like I did before I got pregnant.”

Opening up about struggling to fit into her old clothes, Brooke added, “I thought my jeans would instantly fit and I would just be my ‘old self’ only with my new beautiful baby.

“How wrong I was, I tried 23 outfits on at least, nothing looked right, nothing looked like me and I felt like I was looking at a completely different person.

“I suppose to a certain extent I now am, I am Mexx’s mum.”

She added that her emotions initially got the better of her, as she “sat and cried and felt ashamed that I haven’t just been able to pick up where I left off.”

But keen to be honest with her followers, she continued, “The reason for this post is that even when you’re in this bizarre industry you still get sucked in, you still feel a certain way when you see others posts.

“So this was so important for me to say, for all the women who think they should look, act or feel a certain way after a baby DONT! Don’t beat yourself up.

“Do you & if 4/6/8weeks or even a year after giving birth you don’t fit in your old clothes don’t worry.

“It’s important to be honest because being a new mummy is daunting enough!”

The actress concluded, “The most important thing is me & Mexx are healthy & happy and as soon as my baby boy looked at me, I realised he doesn’t care if I fit in my old jeans or not.

“So I guess creased watermelon PJs & slippers for now it is.”

Well said, Brooke!