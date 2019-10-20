Phoebe once worked as a Victoria Beckham lookalike!

Brooklyn Beckham has moved on from his split from Hana Cross and reportedly into the arms of actress Phoebe Torrance.

The new couple are said to have enjoyed a string of dates over the last few months, and were pictured with their arms around each other in the VIP room at London’s Wellington club in September.

Phoebe is thought to be popular with Brooklyn’s family and even follows his little brother Romeo, 17, on Instagram.

But in a bizarre twist, Phoebe, 25, is reported to have once worked as a lookalike for Brooklyn’s mum Victoria Beckham!

‘Brooklyn and Phoebe move in the same social circuit, and have known of one another for quite a while,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘She is a beautiful girl, and very talented – it’s no wonder Brooklyn took a shine to her.

‘Bizarrely though, from a certain angle she does look terrifyingly like his mother, Victoria.

‘A few of his friends have teased him about it but Brooklyn is adamant that there is nothing ‘Oedipal’ (when a male fancies his mother) about it – or words to that effect.’

The source added: ‘But Phoebe told pals that she actually did a few jobs as a Victoria lookalike in her early modelling days, the money of which helped fund her university course.

‘Presumably she never thought she might one day meet her idol.’

Phoebe – who is five years Brooklyn’s senior – is the daughter of ex professional golfer Sam Torrance.

She’s had acting roles as Amber Ross in Mandy the Doll as well as Andrea the mermaid in Six Rounds.

The news of their reported romance comes following Brooklyn’s split with model Hanna.

The couple were last seen together at Wimbledon earlier this year, but were hit with split claims in August, after they stopped sharing pictures of each other on their social media pages.

Brooklyn and Hanna were together for nine months but had several high profile arguments before their split.

CelebsNow has contacted a spokesperson for Brooklyn for comment.