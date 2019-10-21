Brooklyn Beckham’s new girlfriend used to be a Posh Spice lookalike

Brooklyn Beckham's latest squeeze, Phoebe Torrance, bares an uncanny resemblence to the photographer's mum - Victoria Beckham.

And it’s not the first time the 27-year-old model has been likened to the Spice Girl star. In fact, she used to earn extra cash by posing as a lookalike.

Yep, you heard us right.

According to The Sun, a source close to Brooklyn said the resemblence between his new girlfriend and his mother has caused a spot of teasing amongst friends.

The insider said: ‘Bizarrely though, from a certain angle she does look terrifyingly like his mother, Victoria. A few of his friends have teased him about it but Brooklyn is adamant that there is nothing ‘Oedipal’ about it – or words to that effect.’

But, she has used it to her advantage in the past – even working as a Posh Spice lookalike.

‘Phoebe told pals that she actually did a few jobs as a Victoria lookalike in her early modelling days, the money of which helped fund her university course. Presumably she never thought she might one day meet her idol.’

The same pal revealed the likeness between Phoebe and Victoria had no bearing on Brooklyn’s desire to date her.

‘Brooklyn and Phoebe move in the same social circuit, and have known of one another for quite a while,’ the insider said. ‘She is a beautiful girl, and very talented – it’s no wonder Brooklyn took a shine to her.’

The pair have grown close since Brooklyn split from Hana Cross back in August and have been spotted enjoying a string of dates.

He might be 20 now, but Victoria, 45, has struggled in the past to accept that her baby boy is old enough to be dating.

Speaking in 2016, David, 44, admitted: ‘I think it’s easier for me than his mum, you know? To see her little boy go out and date.

‘Obviously for mums I think it’s slightly more difficult with the boys, but once Harper starts, I don’t even want to think about that at the moment!’