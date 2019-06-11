We wonder what David makes of all this!

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross are currently enjoying a romantic Californian vacation and took to Instagram today to share a gushy photo from the USA getaway.

In a photo posted by 22-year-old model Hana, the lovebirds can be seen frolicking in the waves during a day out to the beach.

Showing off her figure in a tiny black swimsuit, Hana wrapped her arms around 20-year-old beau Brooklyn, grinning at the camera.

Photography fanatic Brooklyn turned his head away, letting his inked arms take centre stage for the shot.

Hana sweetly captioned the post: ‘Malibu baby✌🏼.’

Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham clan were spending some quality family time together back in the UK, attending mum Victoria’s niece’s christening, with the event being documented on Brooklyn’s 16-year-old brother, Romeo’s social media.

Romeo and younger bro Cruz, 14, can be seen posing at the family get together, beside football star dad, David, 44.

This comes days after it was reported that David had warned Brookyn to spend less time with Hana, following a string of public rows between the couple.

The pair, who are said to have split and reunited several times since beginning their relationship in December, were spotted having an explosive row during a trip to Cannes last month, reportedly screaming and crying in each other’s faces when they visited for the annual film festival.

They were also previously pictured in the midst of another heated bust up as the couple both broke down in tears in the front of Brooklyn’s car.

A source close to the family revealed: ‘David’s got a tight bond with Brooklyn and it’s been worrying for him and Victoria to watch him arguing with Hana.

‘They’ve been so up and down these past few weeks and David wants Brooklyn to have a serious think about whether he’s got a future with her.

‘It seems pretty clear to everyone around him that David isn’t Hana’s biggest fan right now.’