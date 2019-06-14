Brooklyn didn't look happy

David and Brooklyn Beckham appeared to enjoy some quality dad and son bonding time this week.

On Thursday, the former England footballer shared a snap with his 56 million followers of the lookalike pair posing together.

While Becks is flashing a small grin for the photo, Brooklyn, who is dressed in a blue hooded sweater and jeans, looks far more serious.

The dad-of-four, 44, captioned it, ‘Not sure he got my joke by the look on his face 😂.’

He added, ‘Love you Bust.’

Probably hitting the nail on the head, one of his followers replied, ‘Dad joke.’

While another fan wrote, ‘That’s the face when your dad has more female fan following than you.’

David is no stranger to sharing family shots on his Instagram account, and recently posted a portrait of wife Victoria and all the kids enjoying a trip to Miami, where Becks has set up his Major League Soccer team.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross pose in swimsuits for loved up snap after snubbing family christening Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

David’s post comes as it was claimed he recently told Brooklyn, 20, to spend less time with girlfriend Hana Cross after the pair had a series of very public rows.

A source told The Sun: ‘David’s got a tight bond with Brooklyn and it’s been worrying for him and Victoria to watch him arguing with Hana.

‘They’ve been so up and down these past few weeks and David wants Brooklyn to have a serious think about whether he’s got a future with her.’

The source added: ‘David has asked Brooklyn to spend more time with them all in a bid to get inside his head and help him. He knows that young love can be tough but he doesn’t want these public slanging matches to become a regular theme.

‘Rather than interfering he’s trying to play it cool and just give Brooklyn some advice.

‘But it seems pretty clear to everyone around him that David isn’t Hana’s biggest fan right now.’

However, Brooklyn doesn’t seem too fussed about what his parents think as earlier this week he posted a very loved-up picture with Hana as they enjoyed a day at the beach in Malibu while the rest of the Beckhams gathered for a christening in the UK.