Brooklyn Beckham shares loved-up snap with beau Hana – amid claims David has warned him off her

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, appears to be more loved up than ever in a recent Instagram post.
In the snap, the 20-year-old posed with his model-girlfriend Hana Cross, 22, in his arms.
Hana can be seen wearing a pair of high-waist denim shorts, while Brooklyn decided on his signature black jeans and white top.
The loved-up new snap comes despite claims suggesting that the couple’s relationship is rocky after a series of explosive, public rows, and reports that footballer dad, David, has urged Brooklyn to take a step back from Hana.
Most recently the pair were spotted having a bust up in Cannes after attending the renowned film festival, resulting in tears.
The on-again-off-again lovebirds seem to have put their recent arguments behind them now though, smiling at the camera as Brooklyn picked Hana up.
But fans were quick to comment on their seemingly loved-up appearance, quipping back their opinion that Brooklyn should be wary.
Many fans appear to be siding with David, commenting on Brooklyn’s latest snap: ‘listen to your parents, she is bad news’ and: ‘they’ll be fighting in 10 mins’.
The Beckham clan recently holidayed in Miami, where Hana was nowhere to be seen, in a bid to ‘get inside [Brooklyn’s] head and help him.’
But Brooklyn’s recent post suggests that David’s opinion hasn’t influenced him, and that Hana isn’t going anywhere.
Let’s hope for Brooklyn’s sake that David and Hana work things out soon!
Words by Ariana Longson.