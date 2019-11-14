Brooklyn Beckham is ‘dating’ Marvel actress Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn's got a new gal, apparently

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly dating stunning Marvel actress Nicola Peltz after splitting from his long term girlfriend, Hana Cross earlier this year.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham and the Inhumans star are thought to have began their romance earlier this month.

This comes after Brooklyn’s alleged, short-lived fling with Posh Spice lookalike Phoebe Torrance.

The daughter of Scottish golf pro Sam Torrance is said to have made some extra pennies during her student days working as a VB impersonator.

When news of their apparent relationship came to light, an insider told The Sun, “Phoebe told pals that she actually did a few jobs as a Victoria lookalike in her early modelling days, the money of which helped fund her university course. Presumably she never thought she might one day meet her idol.”

Ladies man Brooklyn has also been linked to super model Kate Moss’ half sister, Lottie Moss.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham shares adorable video of daughter Harper wishing fans a happy World Kindness Day

Having been playing the field as a single man, it seems as though Brooklyn may be ready to go official with Nicola soon, with a source telling The Sun, “Brooklyn has already met her family and he gets on well with her brother, they even partied together.”

A photo of aspiring photographer Brooklyn hugging blonde bombshell Nicola from behind and planting a kiss on her cheek seemed to confirm their blossoming relationship when it began doing the rounds on social media.

While neither of the couple have shared any photos on their personal accounts, Nicola has been busy swooning over Brooklyn’s Instagram snaps in the comment section.

Beneath an edgy black and white photo of the Beckham boy, Nicola gushed over his trendy head gear, writing, ‘headband 😍.’

Awwww, young love.