Unlucky!

Brooklyn Beckham had an expensive day on Saturday after his Land Rover Defender was slapped with two parking tickets in less than four hours.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham received his first fine at 10.03am after he parked on double yellow lines outside work on Saturday morning.

Brooklyn is currently interning with renowned photographer Rankin at his studio in West London.

Despite the fine, the 20-year-old appeared unfazed as he removed the yellow packet from his windscreen before jumping in his car on his lunch break.

However, whilst he was buying himself some snacks from the local Greggs, Brooklyn was issued another parking fine, this time around 1.15pm. We wonder what mum and dad will say?

Meanwhile, the budding photographer is reported to have shocked his co-workers with his lack of ‘basic skills’.

Insiders have told The Sun that he has struggled with even the easiest jobs and is having to be treated like a total novice.

The source revealed: ‘Everyone knew Brooklyn’s work needed fine tuning but no one knew his knowledge of the simplest tasks was so off.

‘Everyone had high hopes for him but it’s not been the most impressive start. He’s lacking in most areas, but he’s trying to make up for it in enthusiasm.

‘Luckily, no one has asked him to make the tea yet but some have been tempted. It’s become a bit of a joke.’

Brooklyn dropped out of New York’s Parsons School of Design last year to pursue his internship with Rankin.

He has previously shot a campaign for Burberry and photographed Game Of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner.

The oldest member of the Beckham brood also regularly snaps his girlfriend, Hana Cross.

Recently the stunning model posed for Brooklyn as he shot her for a Wonderland cover, in which Hana is donning Victoria Beckham’s latest collection.