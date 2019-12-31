Caitlyn Jenner has apologised to the Kardashians.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here last month.

However, the infamous reality TV family were all slammed by the public after they failed to make an appearance on the show to support Caitlyn when she took part in the jungle-based competition.

Viewers hit out at the Kardashians after they emotionally watched Caitlyn receive a care package from her dogs, rather than her family, and then saw Caitlyn exit the jungle to reach the end of the infamous bridge walk with no-one at the end to meet her.

The Kardashians defended themselves while Caitlyn was still in the jungle, with Kim taking to Twitter, writing, ‘NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners’.

Kendall Jenner also took to her Instagram stories with a sweet clip of Caitlyn in the jungle, writing, ‘always rooting for you ❤ strongest person on the 🌏’, before adding, ‘just cuz I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad!’.

And now Caitlyn has revealed that she apologised to her family for the backlash that they all faced while she was in the jungle.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Caitlyn said, “My family are very well-known…I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families…I was disappointed they were criticised.”

“After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologise.”

Speaking about her relationship with her six children and four stepchildren, Caitlyn said, “I have a good relationship with all of my children, but with some of them, is it better than others? Yeah.”

“Going into the jungle was an opportunity to reflect on things, clear my head and put life in perspective,” she added. “I’m glad I did it as it made me realize I’m very happy with where my life is right now.”