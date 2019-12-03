Caitlyn got very emotional

Caitlyn Jenner broke down in tears during last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here as she opened up about an emotional memory.

The reality mega star and the rest of the camp mates began speaking all about people who have impacted their lives over the years.

Olympic gold medal winner, Caitlyn, began telling her co-stars about her college track coach, who has now passed away.

Explaining that the sports coach had done more than encourage her in athletics, Caitlyn said, “It wasn’t just track stuff, it was knowledge, about life, and he was a really good person.”

Beginning to well up with tears, Caitlyn, who lived life as Bruce before undergoing gender reassignment, added, “He had so many athletes throughout his career but he said to me that I was truly the greatest athlete he’d ever coached and that meant a lot to me, a lot, a good man.”

This comes after it was revealed that Caitlyn was hiding an emotional secret about her past from her camp mates.

Sadly, Caitlyn’s younger brother lost his life in a car crash following her Olympic win as Bruce in 1976.

Caitlyn lent her 18-year-old brother Burt a silver Porsche that she had been given by a car dealership.

After allowing Burt to borrow the sports car to take his 16-year-old high school girlfriend Judith Hutchings to the petrol station, the pair ended up in a fatal car accident.

Detailing the deadly incident in her autobiography, The Secrets Of My Life, Caitlyn penned, ‘It hit a tree and then a rock wall of sizeable boulders. Judith was flung from the car and killed instantly. Burt suffered critical injuries.

‘There was a rise, and Burt took it too fast. The Porsche went airborne and then crooked.’

Caitlyn also admitted that she has struggled with the guilt of lending Burt the car that killed him.