That explains it...

Caitlyn Jenner’s exit from the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle sparked backlash last year, when fans realised none of her famous family were there to greet her.

Viewers took to social media to express their pity for the former Olympian and reality star, after none of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were there to greet her when she finished in sixth place.

Now, Caitlyn has explained why none of her daughters jetted over to Australia for her big moment.

“I never asked anyone and I didn’t expect my family to come down,” she told OK! magazine.

“I heard there was a backlash, but my kids are all working and doing great.”

“Kendall and Kylie put up some welcome home balloons for me. Then a few weeks later it was Christmas, so I caught up with everyone then.”

At the time, Caitlyn’s former step-daughter Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to insist that her family hadn’t been asked to contribute to Caitlyn’s jungle journey.

‘NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners,’ she hit out to her 63 million followers.

Caitlyn, 70, previously spoke out about how she was forced to apologise to her loved ones following the I’m A Celeb anger.

“My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to – they all have businesses and families,” she told Mail Online.

“I was disappointed they were criticised. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologise.”