Life for Caitlyn Jenner hasn't always been easy since the star transitioned from Bruce back in 2015. And it's been something her family have had to adjust to as well.

Now, opening up about Kendall and Kylie’s reaction to her transgender journey, Caitlyn revealed that they still call her “dad”.

In a candid chat with fellow campmates Kate Garraway, Jacqueline Jossa, Nadine Coyle and Adele Roberts, she said, “My kids all call me Dad, Kendall asked me first and I said ‘Dad’, I’m your Dad and I’ll always be your Dad till the day I die.”

Having raised the children as Bruce, Caitlyn said it felt right that they continue to refer to her as dad.

“But what they’re really good at which shocks me all the time is when they’re talking about me, my Dad she and it’s tough to change the pronoun in the middle of it,” she explained. “Bruce raised them and Caitlyn is enjoying their life with them.”

As well as six children and four step-children, Caitlyn revealed she has 20 grandchildren. And they’ve come up with their own nickname for Caitlyn.

“They’ve come up with ‘Boom Boom’, it kinda stuck, it was easy for them to say,” she admitted.

So cute!

While Caitlyn has been open about her famous family in the jungle so far, her daughter’s seem to be ignoring her stint on UK television and have so far failed to support Caitlyn on social media – much to the dismay of fans.

“I’m not saying that you have to put anything on social media to prove you care etc but not one of @Caitlyn_Jenner’s family members have said anything about her stint on #ImACeleb and its bothering the hell out of me,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Is it just me that keeps checking Kylie Jenner’s instagram story to see if shes posted anything about Caitlyn Jenner being on #ImACeleb.”

We just can’t wait to see who will be waiting for Caitlyn at the end of the bridge…