Caitlyn Jenner is apparently planning some matchmaking.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seems to be planning on setting up her daughter Kendall with her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here co-star Myles Stephenson.

Cailtyn and Myles appeared on the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity together, which ended last week with EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

During their time in the jungle, X Factor star and Rak-Su singer Myles joked that he wanted Caitlyn to set him up with her Victoria’s Secret model daughter Kendall.

And on last night’s Coming Out Show the musician revealed to his bandmates that Caitlyn is planning on setting him up with the model.

Speaking on a video call to his bandmates, Myles said, “Caitlyn was like, ‘I can’t guarantee anything but when you come to LA, I’ll get Kendall round, we’ll cook dinner and get some wine’.”

Viewers also saw Caitlyn having a catch-up with her reality TV star daughter, who was excited to catch up with her dad after going four weeks without speaking.

Cuddled up in a dressing gown on the call, Kendall asked her dad how the experience was, adding, “Well, I’m excited to see you”.

Caitlyn replied that the experience had been a difficult one, adding, “I haven’t been on my phone in a month.”

“That’s probably good for your soul,” replied Kendall.

Caitlyn was also seen getting quite emotional while speaking about her time on the show, adding, “I was very lucky. I thought ‘Why the hell am I doing this?’

“But the people in the camp were so great, we had so much fun. It made it a lot easier”.