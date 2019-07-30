Caitlyn and Sophia are hoping to welcome their own little one

Caitlyn Jenner and her partner Sophia Hutchinson are reportedly looking into welcoming their first baby together.

The transgender reality star, 69, is father to six biological children, including celeb icons Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and was for years a stepfather to the Kardashian brood- Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob.

The ex athlete is allegedly hoping to welcome an eleventh son or daughter with 22-year-old transgender model, Sophia.

The couple are said to be looking into surrogate mothers to carry the baby as well as interviewing potential nannies.

A source has revealed: ‘Caitlyn and Sophia have spoken about starting a family together for the last year or so, and while Caitlyn’s already got ten children, she’s never had the chance to bring a child up in the role of a mother, which she’s always dreamed of doing.

‘Sophia’s also longing to become a mum, and Cait knows how important that is to her. They’ve decided to hire a surrogate to carry their much longed-for baby.’

Speaking to Closer, the insider went on to explain that Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, has received some stick for the decision to extend her family, mainly from her daughters who are worried she could be too old.

‘The girls are all really worried about the stresses and strains of having a newborn on Caitlyn – especially Kylie, who says she struggles at 21, and that at 70 Caitlyn should be enjoying taking life at a slower pace after having raised her children.

‘Caitlyn’s assured them all that they’re in the early stages of interviewing nannies and will have a good support system in place, and says Sophia will be the main “hands-on” mum.’

It’s also been claimed that mum-of-four Kim, who hired a surrogate to carry two of her tots, has been giving Caitlyn tips.

‘Kim’s been incredibly helpful, and is the only one who’s been showing support, giving advice on surrogacy and her experiences. After the issues between them, Cait’s hoping this child will help reunite the family.’