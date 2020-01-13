Calum Best's ripped torso and famously tattooed body is world's away from what he used to look like when he appeared on Love Island back in 2004.

The reality TV personality starred on the show during its original run and even won the second series with Bianca Gascoigne.

And, with Winter Love Island’s return to our TV screens on Sunday night, Calum wasted no time in sharing his own little throwback.

Alongside it he wrote, “My first show @loveisland 2004 to my latest @mtvex 2020.”

Fans couldn’t believe the stark transformation, with some saying Calum – now 38 – has “aged like a fine wine”.

In fact Calum’s half-naked snaps had some girls getting hot under the collar. “The gift that keeps on giving,” said one online user. While another said, “Honestly you get fitter as the years go by.”

Having done the likes of Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating and Famously Single, Calum is now embarking on a new reality TV venture – Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

The MTV show is back on January 21st and will feature the likes of Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei, Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and TOWIE’s Joey Essex – all of whom will be faced with their exes in the explosive series.

While tonnes of women will be glad to see hunky Calum back on their television screens, George Best’s son was forced to defend the fact he’s “too old” to star on the show.

“Is there an age limit,” he joked after being targeted online. To which someone replied, “No. But when some of the other people are young enough to be your kid, probably time to call it a day.” Yikes!

Speaking previously about his unsuccessful quest to find love, Calum said he’s “super picky”.

Opening up to Mel B on her podcast, The Truth Flirts, he admitted, “In my younger years, I dated all the time. Nowadays, I’m single still but I don’t date that often, I’m super picky… because I don’t want to waste their time or my time.”

So does he worry about time ticking on? “I’m 38 now and I’m single and in my head I’m like, ‘The one is there somewhere'”.

Maybe Ex On The Beach is where he’ll find her…