Like every new contestant, Caprice Bourett is coming away from Dancing on Ice training covered in bruises.

Caprice Bourett, model and mum-of-two, to sons Jett and Jax, has revealed her secret weapon when it comes to success during training.

Speaking at the press night of Disney on Ice, Caprice, 48, told us, “Training is intense. It’s every single day. Because my body isn’t used to all this exercise, I started and I was wrecked after every session and I started having problems with my tendons, splits and I had bruises everywhere and just my muscles. So I went to this cryotherapy chamber – and you’re put in temperatures of minus 110. It’s amazing. It gets rid of the pain and I could train again the next day, I feel strong and good.”

READ MORE: Caprice reveals she quit The Jump because she had a BRAIN TUMOUR: ‘It was the scariest moment’

Aside from freeze therapy for her tired muscles, caprice has been getting into a better night time routine. She explained, “I’m going to sleep at 9pm when I put the boys down. I’ve never gone to sleep at that time in my entire existence of living. So I’m getting a good 10 hours of sleep which I’ve never had before.”

And once rested, Caprice is even putting in more effort by swatting up on YouTube clips of professional skaters for tips.

“I’m watching YouTube videos all the time. My favourite skaters are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, I didn’t even know they existed – I didn’t even know pairs skating existed,” she said.

“I’d never skated before. When I watch the show, the top three made it look so easy and I used to say oh that’s so easy but trust me when you get on the ice, and you’re putting these beautiful hands together and these intricate moves, and then the jumps and the beats are quite fast, it’s really difficult.

She continued, “I was captain of the cheerleaders for five years but you take whatever you can get with this show, a lot of training – if you don’t train you’re going to out.

“Trish [Trisha Goddard] I’m really close to. It’s a nice group. I’m also looking to pick up some tips from the Disney on Ice cast. I thought let’s watch the movements, lets watch where their balance is, their arms…what a saddo I am!”

One thing viewers will be anxious to know is whether Caprice will brave the daring Head banger move. And not phased by the danger, Caprice added, “Yeah, I did The Jump and I did Splash, this [the head-banger] is a piece of p*ss. This is no problem. The judges can be harsh, I’m sure I’ll get my feelings hurt but you’ve got to do better and get on with it the next week.”

And she’s not scared about being trolled either.

“Reading online comments is hard, I’m not going to lie, there are some really mean people out there. You just can’t look at it, but then you get tempted of course, and then your feelings get hurt and then you think “Oh my goodness am I like that?” The one thing is if you don’t like being in the public eye you can get out and they’ll forget and they always do, so it comes with the territory.”

And if she leaves the contest? What’s next? Caprice tells us, “I’m scared to see what’s next. I’m not interested in doing the Jungle…”

We can’t wait to tune in to see her on the ice…

Meanwhile, Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK this Spring for Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival! The show will be skating into the UK from 26th March – 3rd May 2020, visiting Liverpool, London, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham.