The pair aren't actually married, apparently

Earlier this week it was claimed that supermodel Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson had married in a Las Vegas wedding.

It was claimed that the lovers enjoyed the secret ceremony after a year of dating.

But now it has been reported that the couple actually chose to have a ‘friendship ceremony’ officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The Sun previously alleged that the couple tied the knot at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas Boulevard with celebrities such as Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and The Jonas Brothers in attendance.

Michael Kelly, owner of the Little Chapel, told the publication: ‘They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other.

‘They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces.

‘You could see that they were serious about what they were doing but having the most fun. They wanted it simple, quiet and easy.’

The Burberry model, 26, and the Pretty Little Liars star, 29, also sparked speculation they had married one another back in July, when they were pictured in Saint Tropez wearing what looked like wedding rings.

The twosome only confirmed their relationship in June, with Cara chatting about the significance of going public with the relationship to E!, saying: ‘I don’t know [why now]. Because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened.

‘I don’t know . . . it’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?’

Meanwhile, Ashley has kept her cards close to her chest when asked about Cara in the past.

She told People: ‘I think it’s the best way in any relationship.

‘I’ve always been very private about them and I think it’s just better … I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.’