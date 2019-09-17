We can't wait for this!

Since winning Love Island in 2017, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have had a baby, got married and outlasted almost all of the couples from that series.

Now the pair – along with their 19-month-old son Freddie-George – are set to launch their own YouTube channel to keep fans up to date on their life as a family.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Cara, 28, wrote, ‘So you guys asked for it and here it is. Launching tomorrow our very own family @youtube.’

And during a Q&A on the social app, 27-year-old Nathan added, ‘We are going live with our YouTube channel on Sunday at about 5pm. Everyone get subscribing.’

Unsurprisingly fans went wild for the news, but it’s not the first time Cara and Nathan have teased a family show.

When asked previously by Now if they’d consider it, Nathan said, ‘Maybe. We’d love it, it would be fantastic.’ And Cara added, ‘It’s not a “no” but it’s also not a “yes”. It’s a “maybe” right now. I think everyone just loves Fred, people would want to see him – they don’t want me and Nath anymore!”

After being crowned King and Queen of Love Island, Cara and Nathan have made guest appearances on The Only Way Is Essex with their mates Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou.

They’re also the only Love Island winners to still be together, which makes them the reigning champs in our eyes…

We can’t wait to see more of Cara and Nathan’s family life – don’t forget to check out their YouTube channel on Sunday!